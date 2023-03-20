Melbourne Storm outside back George Jennings has returned back to the rugby league field for the first time since rupturing his ACL in Round 1 last season.

Jennings was taken from the field during the side's match against the Wests Tigers in Round 1 and was ruled out for the entirety of 2022.

Although he fully recovered from the ACL injury by the start of this season, an illness held him back from returning to the field.

Returning for the Brisbane Tigers, Melbourne Storm's Queensland Cup feeder side, Jennings played 52 minutes.

During these 52 minutes, he scored one try, made 112 running metres and managed four tackle busts and a line break.

Before being forced out of the Storm side due to injury, he was a regular fixture in the team since joining them in 2021. Playing 18 of the Storm's 19 victories that season, he helped them claim the Minor Premiership.

He would also feature in two finals games that year, with one being the 10-6 shock loss to the Penrith Panthers.

With the Storm currently in the middle of an injury crisis, the nine-season NRL veteran could find himself return back to the team sooner rather than later.