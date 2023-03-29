Ahead of Round 5, the Melbourne Storm has issued an injury update on five players who are currently unavailable.

Having sustained a high-grade MCL injury in round two against the Bulldogs, Nelson Asofa-Solomona is expected to return in six to eight weeks.

This estimation will allow the forward to return for the middle and back end of the season. The New Zealand international is heavily missed by the club as he adds a layer of experience in the forward line.

Likely to return at the same time as Asofa-Solomona is fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen. Although his return date is yet to be confirmed, the fullback has been building on his running at training, after enduring a knee injury.

In other injury news, back-rower Joe Chan is expected to be back in action next week for the Brisbane Tigers.

Whilst Tepai Moeoa will resume to full training next week after sustaining a calf strain.

Despite the above four players all being able to return at some point this season, it isn't all good news for Storm fans. Unfortunately, winger Dean Ieraimia will not be made available for the rest of 2023 after suffering an ACL rupture in the pre-season.