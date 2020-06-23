The Melbourne Storm have been forced to relocate indefinitely after a spike in COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys confirmed the move, with the Storm set to move to either Queensland or New South Wales.

The Storm will depart Melbourne on Wednesday to prepare for Friday night’s match against the New Zealand Warriors in Sydney.

“We’ve based every decision on risk analysis, and the risk is too high to leave them in Melbourne,” V’landys told Channel Nine’s 100% Footy.

“Where the players are actually living is a high infection rate area, so when we looked at it with the biosecurity expert today, his strong recommendation was to bring them to Sydney or possibly Queensland and minimise that risk.

“We appreciate the support from the Melbourne Storm because they’re going to have to sacrifice a little bit because they’ll be up here till further notice.

“We hope to get them back as quickly as we can, but it’s all on the risk analysis.”