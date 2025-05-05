Melbourne Storm duo Stefano Utoikamanu and Trent Loiero have both escaped punishment from the Match Review Committee (MRC) after it seemed that they were both set to be charged.

Penalised during the match against the Canberra Raiders to close out Magic Round on Sunday evening, the club were previously sweating on the availability of the forward duo for next week but both have been cleared to face the Wests Tigers.

Loiero was penalised for a high tackle and foul play, while Utoikamanu was sent to the sin-bin.

"If he was in the wrong, he needs to pick his discipline up," Storm head coach Craig Bellamy said post-match regarding Utoikamanu.

"It's unlike anyone, it is. You show me a bloke that gives away two penalties when he's got the ball in the game, I'm thinking you're not looking at too many people.

"And to do it in the one game, it cost us, it cost us dearly. We just need to be a bit more disciplined."

This comes as Canterbury Bulldogs forward Jacob Preston is facing up to a month on the sidelines after being charged with a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

In what is his third offence, Preston will be suspended for three matches if he decides to take an early guilty plea following tackle on Gold Coast Titans skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

However, this could potentially be increased to four matches if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty at the Judiciary.

The suspension has also ruined nearly all of Preston's hopes of being selected by NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley for the opening game of the 2025 State of Origin series.