While the Melbourne Storm would hate to lose their behemoth Nelson Asofa-Solomona after a forward pack exodus in 2022, however it appears a code-switch wouldn't catch his team mates unawares.

Asofa-Solomona has been vocal in the past of his desire to one day switch over to rugby union, and his comments are certain to have caught the ear of newly-appointed Wallabies coach, Eddie Jones.

Having come form a union background before the Storm poached him, 'NAS' and close friend Suliasi Vunivalu promised each other they'd both switch to union at some point in their careers, with the winger joining the Queensland Reds after the 2020 NRL Grand Final.

The 200cm prop is eligible for both the Wallabies and All Blacks, however a move to the 15-man code would likely see Nelson link up with Vunivalu, who made his Wallabies debut late last year.

Halfback Jahrome Hughes wouldn't be shocked if the middle forward left to pursue a career in the rival code.

“Nah, I wouldn't be surprised,” Hughes told The Daily Telegraph.

“He started in rugby and Melbourne poached him. But he's always wanted to go back to rugby, I don't know if the timing is right for him but it's a dream of his to play rugby professionally.

"Obviously, I don't want to lose him because we've lost a lot of experience in the forwards and need him more than ever.”

The Storm lost Felise Kaufusi, Jesse Bromwich, Brandon Smith and Kenneath Bromwich at the end of last season, and Dale Finucane the year prior, five stars who were all with the club for their last premiership victory.

While a pack cornerstone in Christian Welch remains at the club, the middle forward is coming off an achilles injury, with few experienced forwards left that have experienced the Melbourne system.

While Hughes is resigned to losing Asofa-Solomona, halves partner Cameron Munster is hoping the club doesn't lose a highly-touted youngster in Sua Fa'alogo, after the teenager burst onto the scenes in the trial.

“Hopefully we can keep him. I know there will be some teams after him that's for sure,” Munster said.

“Sua is a freak with x-factor, when he has the ball in his hands, it gets your attention. That's what you want as a fullback.

“He reminds me of Kalyn Ponga, he can snap ankles from anywhere. He's special. I know he wants to play fullback but I hope he makes the right decision and stays here long term.”

'NAS' is expected to float between the middle and the right edge this season, while an NRL debut is certainly within Faalogo's reach following the injury to Ryan Papenhuyzen.