Melbourne Storm's injury crisis has deepened after scans revealed a high-grade MCL injury for prop behemoth Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

The front-rower, who scored a late try in the contest, limped off in the second-half of Melbourne's shock 26-12 loss to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, losing their first home game of the season.

Asofa-Solomona has been nothing short of pivotal for the Storm in their opening two weeks, absorbing the pressure placed on himself and Christian Welch after the departures of the Bromwich brothers and Felise Kaufusi to the Dolphins.

The 200cm, 27-year-old prop ran for over 110 metres despite playing just half-hour of the contest before eventually being carted off of AAMI Park alongside club officials.

While their backline injury crisis has been apparent to start the year, missing names like Ryan Papenhuyzen, Justin Olam, Xavier Coates, Cameron Munster and more, it's their forwards that are truly short.

Having lost so many stars to rival clubs during the off-season, the Storm have placed a massive emphasis on starting middles Asofa-Solomona, Welch and Josh King as rookies and recruits settle into the side.

Tariq Sims is yet to make his club debut due to a calf complaint, while Tui Kamikamica, Tom Eisenhuth and Tepai Moeroa are also sidelined with their own respective injuries.

Eisenhuth and Sims are both due back next week, but will lack match fitness after missing the pre-season challenge, with early word that Tariq may play in the middle third.

Asofa-Solomona's injury only adds legs to Sims' shift, however they'll really rely on Welch as well as back-row duo Trent Loiero and Elisea Katoa to play big minutes, with a return to the front-row for Josh King looming large.

Bad news for us and NAS 😢 The forward will be sidelined for the next six to eight weeks.⁰ ⁰Scans today revealed Asofa-Solomona sustained a high grade MCL injury when he was tackled during the second half of last night’s loss to Canterbury at AAMI Park. — Melbourne Storm (@storm) March 12, 2023

The Storm confirmed the injury news via their Instagram account.

Craig Bellamy, who was frustrated with Melbourne's lack of effort on Saturday night, will name a reshuffled Storm outfit at 4pm AEDT Tuesday afternoon, with the club likely to enquire about exemptions to play fringe stars outside the top 30.