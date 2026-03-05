Max Plath could be set to make his NRL return in Round 2, with the Dolphins confirming he will return via reserve grade this weekend.

Plath, who was one of the Dolphins' most important players in 2025 across multiple forward pack positions, suffered an ACL during the second half of the year.

The club has originally anticipated that he wouldn't return before Round 1, but within the last month, that timeline shifted forward.

It was reported Plath was an outside chance for Round 1, and while he wasn't named by Kristian Woolf to face the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday afternoon in the club's season opener, it has now been revealed that he will take to the field with the Dolphins' reserve grade outfit.

The Dolphins tackle the Burleigh Bears on Sunday afternoon in the QLD Cup competition at their Redcliffe home ground to get the 2026 season underway, with the likes of Karl Oloapu and Riley Price also named.

Plath will play from the bench.

His return through he QLD Cup means he could be fit to line up with the NRL side against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 2, or if not, the road trip to play the Cronulla Sharks in Round 3.

It's anticpated Plath will be the club's first-choice lock once fit, with Morgan Knowles likely shuffling back to the bench, and Sebastian Su'a or Brent Woolf losing their place out of the 19-man squad who have been named to tackle the Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium.