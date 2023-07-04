Matthew Johns has questioned the selection process of Brad Fitter for the NSW Blues this year, revealing his frustrations.

After making a handful of changes between Game 1 and 2, Brad Fittler has axed seven players ahead of the series' final game.

While the 2023 State of Origin title is already in the hands of Queensland, Game 3 is a final last-gasp effort for Fittler to keep his NSW Blues coaching job alive.

The underfire Blues coach has decided to axe Jarome Luai, Junior Paulo, Payne Haas, Tyson Frizell, Hudson Young and Stefano Utoikamanu, bringing in Jake Trbojevic, Ryan Matterson, Keaon Koloamatangi, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Jacob Saifiti and the surprising inclusions of Clinton Gutherson, Cody Walker and Bradman Best.

Speaking on SEN 1170 The Round Up, Johns dissected the questionable choices made by the Blues coach.

“The drama is when I look at the side I go, ‘Cody Walker, I want him on the left,' but Nicho Hynes, he's been in the system for a couple of years, he deserves a fair crack, he hasn't been given his opportunity,” Johns said on SEN 1170 The Round Up.

“There is this huge pool of players that are there I don't think Freddy can't afford to keep dropping guys and discarding guys… good luck naming the side.

“The chopping and changing has just made it a mess.”

While it might not have been seen as a controversial decision to drop Wests Tigers prop Stefan Utoikamanu, Johns views this as the biggest issue that is plaguing New South Wales.

“What did Stefano do wrong? He got out there, he was only given 11 or 12 minutes, that's not a serious chance, so why pick him in the first place,” Johns added.

“In the back of their minds, it's very hard to build team spirit when as individuals you walk in and say to yourself, ‘If I don't play well here, I'm probably going to be dropped'."

The NSW Blues team was announced on Monday.