The NSW Blues have confirmed a staggering seven changes in their squad for the State of Origin dead rubber in Sydney.

Named on Monday morning, the Blues squad for Game 3 features a forced change in the centres following an injury to Tom Trbojevic, with a surprise name in Bradman Best to replace him.

It was anticipated Matt Burton, who has been part of the squad in the opening two games, would come into the side, but instead, he has been disposed of completely.

The other change in the back seven has seen Jarome Luai dropped from the side, with Cody Walker coming in for an Origin return. It means he has beaten Nicho Hynes for the number six jersey.

In the forwards, Jake Trbojevic makes his return in a new starting front-row combination alongside Reagan Campbell-Gillard. Payne Haas is out with an injury, while Campbell-Gillard's Parramatta teammate Junior Paulo has been dropped.

Liam Martin is promoted from the bench to the second-row, where he is joined by debutant Keaon Koloamatangi in another change, with Hudson Young and Tyson Frizell both dropped.

Cameron Murray is also promoted to start at lock, while Isaah Yeo is demoted back to the interchange bench.

Jacob Saifiti and Clint Gutherson complete the surprise call-ups for the Blues, with both on the interchange bench alongside Yeo and a retained Reece Robson.

It means Stefano Utoikamanu has been dumped from the bench after just a single Origin.

Scott Drinkwater and Spencer Leniu have both been included in the squad as the 18th and 19th man, respectively.

Game 3 of the 2023 series will be played at Accor Stadium on Wednesday, July 12 with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).

Blues team for Game 3

1. James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

4. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

7. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

8. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

12. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

14. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

15. Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

16. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

18. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys)

19. Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers)