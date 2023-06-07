Due to a scheduling issue, the Queensland Maroons are set to have a 24-hour head start over the New South Wales Blues for Game 2.

Queensland will be given a head start on preparations for Game 2 as the squad will be named on Monday- one day before the Blues announce their squad. This will allow them to complete their media and fan engagements before heading into training.

As the 'Western Derby' between the Bulldogs and Eels will take place on Monday, Brad Fittler will need to delay naming his squad until Tuesday morning. This is because the match will include several players who are hopeful of wearing the Blues' jersey for Game 2.

Mitchell Moses, Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard are the three main players Fittler will watch from the Eels. The game will also feature Blues Game 1 squad members Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton and Tevita Pangai Junior.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Fittler had the option of naming his squad on Monday but will wait the extra day so he knows that all players chosen are fit and aren't under any injury clouds.

"The June public holiday has been a traditional Bulldogs home game for many years, and is great content for fans on a day that would otherwise have no football," NRL Head of Elite Competitions Graham Annesley said earlier this week via the Herald. "The selection of Origin dates is based on finding the best times to break the season up around other major events, and to factor in byes to provide relief for clubs.

"Our focus is finding the best possible outcomes considering all competing objectives."

The loss of an extra day is a negative for the Blues, who need to win Game 2 to keep the State of Origin series alive. Fittler is bound to make multiple changes to the squad with injuries to a few of their star players including Panthers playmaker Nathan Cleary.