The Wests Tigers have confirmed the signing of outside back Patrick Herbert on a two-year deal after he was rewarded for a strong 2026 preseason.

Herbert was on a train-and-trial deal this offseason in a bid to keep his NRL dream alive, and after a clinical performance for the Tigers in their trial last weekend, head coach Benji Marshall has pulled the trigger.

After spending two years in the Illawarra competition, Herbert wanted to test himself back at NRL level, and has impressed Tigers staff.

The former Māori All-Star representative has played 59 NRL games across two stints at the New Zealand Warriors and the Gold Coast Titans, and will add excellent outside back depth to the Leichardt-based outfit.

As per Wests Tigers media, head coach Marshall was happy with Herbert's efforts in the preseason and is excited to see him back in his NRL system.

“Patrick came to the Club on a train and trial deal looking for an opportunity, he impressed the group during the preseason with his professionalism, attitude and character,” Marshall said.

“Patrick comes to us with NRL experience, great leadership and a hard-working nature.

“I'm really pleased to welcome Patrick and his family to the Wests Tigers.”

Herbert revealed that having spent a few years away from the top grade has made him appreciate the experiences of being in the NRL.

“I'm just really grateful to Benji and the Club for giving me an opportunity,” Herbert said.

“Having time away from footy has given me a great perspective on how special it is to get another crack at the NRL. My body is in a great place, and I've been able to grow off the field, which has really helped me during pre-season.

“I'm loving life here at the Tigers and playing with these boys, it's a great environment and you can really feel what we're building here.

“All I want to do now is repay the faith Benji and the boys have shown in me and contribute to the team however I'm needed.”