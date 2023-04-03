Trent Robinson is facing a difficult decision this week on who is going to choose as his fullback to replace James Tedesco.

Enduring a concussion in last week's victory over the Eels, Tedesco was sidelined for a mandatory 11 days due to the new HIA rules implemented by the NRL

Facing a tough dilemma, Robinson has two options to pick from. He could either go with New Zealand fullback Joseph Manu or Samoa fullback Joseph Suaalii.

Although Robinson is yet to make his decision, Roosters lock Victor Radley was asked today who he would pick to take over from Tedesco, whilst his injured.

"Who do I prefer? I'll go with Joseph Manu just because Suaalii beat me in the semi against England. Screw him," Radley joked via The Daily Telegraph.

"Nah… I'm not holding a grudge."

"(We) had the three best players at the World Cup, all at fullback."

"We are training tomorrow (Monday), we'll have our team meeting and find out."

While the decision over the No.1 Rooster jersey is yet to be decided, there was more good news coming out of the Roosters camp.

Through an article published by The Daily Telegraph, Luke Keary confirmed that Angus Crichton completed his first training session after returning back to the squad.

"It's good to have him back. He was there at the game last week," Keary said.

"It's good to see him back at training doing what he loves. He's really enjoying being back."

"He is itching to get back out there. If he could play this weekend, I'm sure he would."