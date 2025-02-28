The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the elevation and a new contract for one of the competition's best young players ahead of their Round 1 match to kick-off the 2025 NRL season.

Confirmed to play on the wing in Round 1, Lehi Hopoate has earned a new deal which will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2027 NRL season and has been upgraded from a development contract to the Top 30 roster for the next two seasons.

Debuting in Round 12 against the Melbourne Storm, Hopoate took the competition by storm as he followed in the footsteps of his father, John Hopoate and brothers, Albert, Jamil and Will Hopoate, by playing in the NRL.

Having risen through the club's junior ranks from a young age, the energetic utility back made 14 total appearances before capping off his first season with two international Tests for Tonga at the 2024 Pacific Championships.

"I love it here at Manly and I'm learning so much from this group," said Hopoate.

"I know I've got to keep working hard and keep improving as a player to do my part for this team.

"I'm really looking forward to the season ahead and my future at this club."

In his first-grade showings last season, he scored nine tries, provided six try assists, made 47 tackle busts and ten line-breaks and averaged 125 running metres per game.

Hopoate's elevation means the club have one vacant spot left on their Top 30 roster for the 2025 NRL season due to the arrival of teenage cross-code star Joey Walsh and forwards Siosiua Taukeiaho and Jazz Tevaga.

Michael Chee-Kam (South Sydney Rabbitohs), D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase (North Queensland Cowboys) and Chris Patolo (Canterbury Bulldogs) have also joined the club but will either be on a development or train-and-trial contract.

"He's a terrific young man and obviously a very talented footballer, so it's great for Lehi and the Club that he has locked in a new deal," coach Anthony Seibold added.

"This time last year he was with us in Vegas and then he went on to make his NRL debut mid-season.

"We are all happy for Lehi because he's worked so hard to get to where he is today."