Lehi Hopoate has cemented a place in Manly's backline for Round 1, with head coach Anthony Seibold confirming the 19-year-old is expected to sign a contract extension that will elevate him into the club's top-30 roster beyond 2024.

"Turbo (Tom Trbojevic) will be our fullback, Reuben (Garrick) and Tolu (Koula) will be our centres, and then we'll make a decision on our wingers," Seibold said, speaking with AAP.

"I feel like Lehi Hopoate has done enough to be in our back five because he's had a good pre-season."

"Lehi is really keen to stay longer term and we are keen to keep him longer term," Seibold added.

"There will be some news in and around Lehi and his contract in the near future."

Manly's backline depth has been a talking point throughout the off-season, with as many as six players competing for spots.

Hopoate's rise has been one of Manly's most promising developments. After making his NRL debut as a teenager in May 2024, he played 14 consecutive games, crossing for nine tries and assisting seven others.

"He's developed a whole heap. He always had potential," Seibold said.

"Watching him in 2023, I knew he had potential so I gave him a six-week pre-season last year and he performed really strongly, so we extended it to a full pre-season.

"Handing a 19-year-old a debut (against Melbourne), a lot of people probably thought we were crazy. But I thought Lehi handled that night really well and was one of the finds of the season in the entire competition."

Hopoate admitted he didn't expect to start the year in the top side but feels mentally stronger heading into 2025.

"I'm really excited to go after this year. I would say I am hungry, but it is a bit nerve-wracking as well," Hopoate said.

"Physically I am probably the same, I have only gained a kilo or two. But mentally I feel like my mental state of things is very sharp at the moment."

"We have a mental skills coach and he is helping me heaps with how to handle chaos and pressure."

Seibold also confirmed that veteran forward Siosiua Taukeiaho will start in Round 1, marking his return after playing his last game in the 2023 Super League Grand Final for Catalans.