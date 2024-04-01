Manly Sea Eagles winger Jason Saab is set to return back to the field from injury sooner than expected after sustaining a hamstring injury in Round 1.

Saab has not played since the season-opener in Las Vegas when he sustained a high-grade hamstring injury in the final minutes of the game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Aiming to run onto a ball down the right-hand side of the field, he pulled up on his run and was seen immediately clutching his hamstring in the process.

The club provided an update on Jason Saab three weeks ago, stating his approximate expected return would see him back on the field in Round 9.

However, News Corp has reported that the winger has been progressing well and is likely to make his return two weeks earlier in Round 7 against the Gold Coast Titans when the club will face former coach Des Hasler.

Since the injury to Saab, the club have used Tommy Talau and Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega in his vacant spot alongside Sydney Roosters recruit Jaxon Paulo on the other side of the field.