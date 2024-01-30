The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly granted outside back Christian Tuipulotu permission to negotiate a new deal with a Sydney club that would see him leave the Northern Beaches.

Recruited from the Sydney Roosters at the end of the 2020 season, Tuipulotu has appeared in 32 games for the Sea Eagles, including 12 last year. However, he is set to be moved out of the club so the Sea Eagles can elevate former NSW Blues forward Nathan Brown into the club's Top 30 roster.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Tuipulotu's manager has formally requested permission to negotiate with rival clubs for the 2024 season and is currently in talks with the St George Illawarra Dragons over an immediate switch.

According to the publication, a Manly official confirmed this, and the move is not surprising considering he has fallen down the pecking order behind the likes of Jason Saab, Jaxson Paulo and Tommy Talau.

Despite being in talks with the Dragons and already having a relationship with coach Shane Flanagan, a deal is yet to be confirmed between the two parties. His desire to leave Manly is understood to come from a desire to sign a long-term contract.

With one spot left for their Top 30 squad, the interest in Tuipulotu comes after Corey Allan is expected to miss the entire season due to an ACL injury.

Allan was injured at pre-season training and is off-contract at the end of 2024, meaning his future is still in the air.

At this stage, the club's outside back options consist of Mikaele Ravalawa, Zac Lomax, Moses Suli, Max Feagai, Mathew Feagai, and Allan. Although, Jack Bird has eluded that he is eyeing a transition from the second-row back into the centres.