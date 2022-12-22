After another pre-season injury to their star fullback raised concerns over his conditioning, the Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed that they'll be sending Tom Trbojevic to the United States to work with renowned specialist Bill Knowles.

Earlier this month the South Sydney Rabbitohs publicly suggested that Trbojevic should consult with Knowles, after the renowned expert proved instrumental in helping Latrell Mitchell get back to his game-breaking best last season.

The announcement was made by Sea Eagles boss Tony Mestrov, joined by new coach Anthony Seibold and Trbojevic himself.

“I'm pleased to announce we'll be sending Tom to the states, Philadelphia specifically, to work with one of the world's best reconditioning specialists, Bill Knowles,” Seibold said.

“Bill has worked with Latrell Mitchell in the past, amongst other athletes, so it's a great opportunity for Tom to go over there.

“He'll spend two weeks – 20 sessions – working on reconditioning his body and specifically his hamstring.

“We wanted to provide the best services to Tom and we thought that Bill Knowles was the person we would turn to.”

Mestrov also lauded the decision, while thanking club sponsors for their assistance in facilitating the trip, as well as confirming the club would be documenting Trbojevic's journey.

“(The decision) is an absolute no-brainer. Everyone wants to see Tom on the field,” Mestrov continued

“It's also provided a sponsorship opportunity and we can confirm that Shaw and Partners will be our sponsor for the trip and support Tom. They've been terrific supporters of the club.

“We're obviously sending a video person beyond digital media so we look forward to following Tom and seeing how he goes over in America.”

Trbojevic himself also spoke on his hopes for the trip, once again citing the clear benefits enjoyed by Mitchell after completing his time with Knowles.

“Obviously, I'm very grateful,” Trbojevic said.

“We saw what Latrell did on the back of (his treatment), so it's a really good opportunity for me to go over there and look at a few new ideas and figure some things out that I can bring back here and have a really good 2023.”

It's not known if the trip will affect Trbojevic's availability for the start of the season as he's currently in the process of recovering from the pre-season injury.