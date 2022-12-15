The South Sydney Rabbitohs have some advice for the Manly Sea Eagles after start fullback Tom Trbojevic once again became a confirmed injury absence due to a hamstring issue.

It's the latest in a string of injuries suffered by the Manly custodian, who has been limited to an average of just 11 games per year over the past four seasons thanks to repeated setbacks.

While the prognosis of a 6-8 week recovery for Trbojevic means he'll be available at the start of the season, there is still a high rick of recurrence that could result in more significant damage or a longer spell on the sidelines.

With that in mind, South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly has encouraged the Sea Eagles to employ the same method they did to aid Latrell Mitchell's recovery, and send Trbojevic to specialist Bill Knowles in the United States.

Mitchell had suffered repeated hamstring issues when he was sent abroad by the club, and he was in far better shape when he returned.

Despite the significant cost of the trip, Mitchell's form and improved sustainability have seen the decision pay off in spades according to Solly.

“Tom, a little bit like Latrell, is one of the players fans want to see every week,” Solly told the Daily Telegraph.

“Our view is that with those star players, whatever you have to do to get them on the field, you investigate it to the fullest.

“Any decision is one for Manly and Tom, but we were happy with how it all went. Our experience with Bill Knowles was top class.

“Latrell threw himself into the treatment and made the most of his time in the US. He came back full of praise for Bill and full of praise for the experience.

“The fact Latrell got out of the usual training cycle was probably rejuvenating for him.”

“Like every game, you want the best players on the field as much as possible. Our sport is built on great players and great clubs battling for two competition points every week.”