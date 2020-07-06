Manly star Addin Fonua-Blake has been hit with a three-match ban for verbally abusing referee Grant Atkins in Sunday’s loss to Newcastle.

The prop was given a contrary conduct charge for calling Atkins a “f—ing re***d” in the Lottoland clash.

The match review committee gave Fonua-Blake a grade three charge, while an early guilty plea will see his suspension reduced to two games.

In other news, Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua will miss the next four matches after entering an early guilty plea for making dangerous contact with Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards on Saturday night.

Leilua was sin binned after the incident.

Speaking after the match, Penrith hooker Apisai Koroisau held no ill feelings towards Leilua.

“I’ve got nothing against Joey there, he did the right thing for his brother,” Koroisau told NRL Media.

“Tensions were high, it is his brother that went down and obviously he is going to be a bit upset. As you would be, as any brother would be and obviously team-mates as well. There was nothing in it.”

“Obviously emotions were high after Luciano went down.

“Obviously he [Leilua] was pretty fired up about what happened but I don’t know if there is any explanation for what he did down there.

“That is what it is and I think our boys did what anybody would do and that is how it started up again. That’s football.

“I think it was pretty good to see the emotion back in the game with the boys. It sort of gets you riled up a little bit and brings that energy back.”