Toafofoa Sipley, a forward for the Manly Sea Eagles, has reportedly held contract talks with another club as he looks to sign a new deal to continue his rugby league playing career.

On the sidelines at the moment, serving a four-match ban for a hip-drop tackle, that hasn't stopped Sipley's name from arising in the news headlines.

A member of the Manly Sea Eagles roster since 2018, the front-rower has made 82 appearances in first-grade for the club, adding to his two matches for the New Zealand Warriors between 2016-17.

However, he has found limited game time over the past few seasons, and when granted the opportunity to play, he is usually seen coming off the interchange bench.

Currently, off-contract at the end of 2025, Sipley has held talks with the Castleford Tigers over a potential move that would see him move overseas to the Super League next season, per All Out Rugby League.

It is understood that he is keen on playing overseas and would be a direct replacement for Tom Amone (who departs for Hull Kingston Rovers in 2026) in Castleford's forward pack.

Entering the final stages of his career, it's hard to imagine the Sea Eagles offering him another deal.

Instead, they will likely turn all their attention to retaining fellow off-contract forwards Ethan Bullemor, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Jazz Tevaga and Matthew Lodge.

Other players that remain without a contract for next season include Jake Arthur, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Clayton Faulalo, Aitasi James, Dean Matterson, Aaron Schoupp, Tommy Talau and Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega.