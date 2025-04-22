Manly Sea Eagles prop Toafofoa Sipley has been banned for four matches by the NRL's judiciary over a hip drop tackle.

The tackle, committed during Thursday night's Round 7 loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons, was a baffling incident where it was originally thought a penalty had been called against Siosiua Taukeiaho for a high shot.

Once replays showed the incident in more detail, with Dragons winger Mat Feagai needing treatment for what has now been confirmed to be a broken leg, it was revealed a hip drop tackle had been committed.

Adding to the chaos was Sipley heading off for a HIA as he was sin binned for the tackle, and then not being able to return immediately at the end of his sin bin time before eventually doing so, having passed the test.

The NRL's match review committee decided to refer the incident directly to the judiciary, and, in a penalty which is more than he would have got with even a Grade 3 charge, Sipley was hit with a four-game suspension.

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans mentioned post-game that he belived a concussion led to the tackle with Sipley slipping down the legs of Feagai, but it's not a version of events the judiciary panel of Greg McCallum and Tony Puletua agreed with.

Already not named this week with Manly expecting suspension, Sipley will miss the Round 8 clash against the Penrith Panthers, as well as three games after they bye against the Cronulla Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels, before finally being eligible to return on May 31 in Round 13 against the Brisbane Broncos at Brookvale.