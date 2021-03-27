Manly have reportedly upped their interest in Rabbitohs back-rower Jaydn Su’A as the future of veteran prop Martin Taupau remains in the balance.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Sea Eagles have permitted Taupau the option to assess his options elsewhere as an extension at Brookvale remains unlikely.

Taupau is contracted to Manly until the end of the 2022 season on a deal that will reportedly pocket the 31-year-old $800,000.

MARTIN TAUPAU

Prop Sea Eagles ROUND 3 STATS 113

All Run Metres 3

Tackle Breaks 3

Offloads

Should Taupau head for an early exit from the Sea Eagles, his departure would open the opportunity for Des Hasler to tempt promising Bunnies second-rower Su’A to the Northern Beaches.

Su’A made his State of Origin debut last year to aid Queensland to a remarkable 2-1 series victory.

JAYDN SU'A

Second-Row Rabbitohs ROUND 3 STATS 36

Tackles Made 78

All Run Metres 1

Offloads

The 23-year-old has played 32 games in the Cardinal and Myrtle after switching from the Broncos in 2019 and has become one of Wayne Bennett’s key figures in attack.

The Sea Eagles have also shown interest in Parramatta lock Nathan Brown, who recently had a contract offer from the Eels pulled after failing to respond by a set deadline.

The $1.2 million offer was withdrawn from discussions between the two parties, leaving Manly with an advantageous opportunity to swoop on the former NSW representative.