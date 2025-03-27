Two more playmakers have reportedly been linked to the Manly Sea Eagles as they prepare for life without Daly Cherry-Evans from next season, after the veteran formally declined the two-year contract tabled by the club.

Since Cherry-Evans confirmed on Monday that he would be exiting the Northern Beaches side at the end of the season, the rumour mill has been in overdrive about where he might sign and who will replace him in the No.7 jumper.

Over the past few days, several names have been thrown out to replace him, including Joey Walsh, Tom Trbojevic, Lachlan Galvin, Onitoni Large, Jamal Fogarty and Toby Sexton.

Now, two more names have emerged.

According to News Corp, the Manly Sea Eagles are considering approaching Adam Reynolds (Broncos) and Kieran Foran (Titans) as their next No.7 after Cherry-Evans confirmed on Thursday that he has formally declined the two-year contract tabled by the club.

This comes after the club earmarked Canberra Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty as their preferred option to partner Luke Brooks in the halves and have already opened up talks with his management, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Adam Reynolds' link to the Sea Eagles comes less than a week since reports emerged that at least two Sydney teams were monitoring his contract status as he looks to play beyond this season.

The sole captain of the Brisbane Broncos, Reynolds has aged like fine wine during his time at Red Hill which saw him guide them to the 2023 Grand Final in which they came minutes from winning the premiership before a Nathan Cleary masterclass turned things around.

A two-time representative for the NSW Blues, the veteran has played just under 300 first-grade matches and has shown that despite his age, he is still one of the competition's elite playmakers.

Although he remains unsigned beyond this season, the veteran halfback has indicated that he is eager to play on in 2026 and could potentially even play for another two seasons.

"That will sort itself out in the future," Reynolds said after the Broncos win against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 3.

"I'm enjoying myself, I've got a great team around me and the coaching staff is fantastic.

"As long as I'm continuing to enjoy my footy, I've got to keep doing my job … as long as I'm doing that, the future will look after itself."