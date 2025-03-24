Manly Sea Eagles skipper Daly Cherry-Evans has broken silence on his decision to leave the club at the end of the 2025 NRL season, while a rival club has already confirmed interest in the veteran halfback.

Turning 36 in February, Cherry-Evans is still one of the elite playmakers in the competition and has been a staple of the QLD Maroons side in the State of Origin arena.

While Onitoni Large and Joey Walsh are hot on the tail of the 2011 Grand Final winner and considered the Sea Eagles' future, the veteran's future remains clouded, but he is likely to keep playing beyond this season.

However, it will not be with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Speaking on 100% Footy, Cherry-Evans confirmed his decision to leave the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the 2025 NRL season and spoke on his exit from the club for the first time.

"The last couple of hours have been bizarre but the best decision for me is to sit back and take my time this year and give Manly the heads-up that this will be my last year with them. This is on me, not them (Manly)," the elite halfback said.

"I definitely want to keep playing, I'm never going to hide that. There is a burning desire to keep going.

"There was no low-balling and there was no animosity there. Manly said they weren't going to offer anything unless another club offered something.

"It certainly hasn't been a decision that has been made overnight but I felt better for letting everyone know.

"I'm not looking to engage in any chats (with rival clubs) anytime soon and I am very content not to make any decision soon.

"I definitely felt it had to be nipped in the bud soon so the club knew exactly where it stood and there's all to play for this year."

Subsequently, he also rejected the two-year contract extension tabled by club Chairman Scott Penn and CEO Tony Mestov.

It is understood that this was the first time the club had tabled a formal offer to the veteran playmaker - one hour before the interview on 100% Footy.

"Respectfully, no, because as I said, I've been sleeping on this decision since December," he added. "Talking with my family, we're ok with the decision, we're at peace with it, and we understand that it's not going to make everyone happy, and there's going to be a lot of Manly fans that are really upset with this. "I understand that, but as a family and the friendship group ... but as I said we've been aware of it for a while now. "The last couple of hours have definitely been really bizarre, to be completely honest with you. But prior to that, my management company and I have [had] really transparent conversations with people at Manly."

With the news sending shockwaves across the competition, Cherry-Evans is still one of the top-five halfbacks in the NRL and is set to gain a ton of traction over the coming six months.

So far, he has been linked with the St George Illawarra Dragons, Dolphins and Sydney Roosters, with the latter two emerging as the frontrunners at this stage.

"It's very hush-hush at the moment and certainly no approach has been made," one source told Wide World of Sports about the Roosters showing interest in Cherry-Evans.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader has since confirmed interest in Daly Cherry-Evans, per The Courier-Mail.

While he confirmed it would be his last season at the Northern Beaches, he has yet to make up his mind on whether he will hang up the boots or sign with another team.

However, all reports indicate that he will continue to play as long as his body is in shape and he remains fit and healthy.

"Yeah, of course," Cherry-Evans told Zero Tackle earlier this season when questioned if he hopes to play beyond this year.

"Not willing to give it away just yet but a season's a long time, so it's hard to look into the future now.

"It's so far away. It's honestly so far away and people want timelines and people want answers but ultimately that's just not where I'm at.

"I'm just confident if I can play this year, I'll give it my best. Whether I want to play or not play next year, it'll get looked after."