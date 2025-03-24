Another NRL team has reportedly entered the race to sign Manly Sea Eagles skipper Daly Cherry-Evans as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Turning 36 in February, Cherry-Evans is still one of the elite playmakers in the competition and has been a staple of the QLD Maroons side in the State of Origin arena.

While Onitoni Large and Joey Walsh are hot on the tail of the 2011 Grand Final winner and considered the Sea Eagles' future, the veteran's future remains clouded, but he is likely to keep playing beyond this season.

However, it is unknown if he will remain a one-club player or if he could possibly find himself at another team.

As reported by World Wide World of Sports, the Sydney Roosters have become the latest club to enter the race for Cherry-Evans and are considering signing him to play a role similar to that of Chad Townsend and help mentor Sam Walker and Sandon Smith.

"It's very hush hush at the moment and certainly no approach has been made," one source told Wide World of Sports.

This comes after it was revealed a week ago that The Dolphins and St George Illawarra Dragons were both monitoring Cherry-Evans' future closely and have some interest in the QLD Maroons halfback.

The links to the Dragons, Dolphins and now Roosters come as Manly Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestov is prepared to hand the star halfback a one-year deal to keep him for an extra season until the end of 2026, per The Daily Telegraph.

"Yeah, of course," Cherry-Evans told Zero Tackle earlier this season when questioned if he hopes to play beyond this year.

"Not willing to give it away just yet but a season's a long time, so it's hard to look into the future now.

"It's so far away. It's honestly so far away and people want timelines and people want answers but ultimately that's just not where I'm at.

"I'm just confident if I can play this year, I'll give it my best. Whether I want to play or not play next year, it'll get looked after."