Entering the last season of his contract, Manly Sea Eagles skipper and veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans has provided clarity on his future and whether or not he will hang up the boots at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Turning 36 in a number of days, Cherry-Evans is still one of the elite playmakers in the competition and has been a staple of the QLD Maroons side in the State of Origin arena.

While the likes of Onitoni Large and Joey Walsh are hot on the tail of the 2011 Grand Final winner and are considered the future of the Sea Eagles, the 329-game veteran is currently in a dilemma about whether he will keep playing as his deal runs off-contract in less than 12 months.

Assisting in 22 tries at club level, Cherry-Evans told Zero Tackle that he still plans to represent the QLD Maroons in the 2025 State of Origin series and spoke about whether this season will be his last in the NRL.

"Yeah, of course," Cherry-Evans told Zero Tackle when questioned if he hopes to play beyond this year into the 2026 NRL season.

"Not willing to give it away just yet but a season's a long time, so it's hard to look into the future now.

"It's so far away. It's honestly so far away and people want timelines and people want answers but ultimately that's just not where I'm at.

"I'm just confident if I can play this year, I'll give it my best. Whether I want to play or not play next year, it'll get looked after."