Off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, Brisbane Broncos skipper Adam Reynolds is reportedly being monitored by at least two Sydney clubs as he looks to play on in 2026.

The sole captain of the Brisbane Broncos, Reynolds has aged like fine wine during his time at Red Hill which saw him guide them to the 2023 Grand Final in which they came minutes from winning the premiership before a Nathan Cleary masterclass turned things around.

A two-time representative for the NSW Blues, the veteran has played just under 300 first-grade matches and has shown that despite his age, he is still one of the competition's elite playmakers.

Although he remains unsigned beyond this season, the veteran halfback has indicated that he is eager to play on in 2026 and could potentially even play for another two seasons.

According to foxsports.com.au, rumours have emerged that at least two rival Sydney clubs are monitoring his contract situation. However, it is understood that his preference is to remain in Red Hill for the Brisbane Broncos.

"That will sort itself out in the future," Reynolds said after the Broncos win against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 3.

"I'm enjoying myself, I've got a great team around me and the coaching staff is fantastic.

"As long as I'm continuing to enjoy my footy, I've got to keep doing my job … as long as I'm doing that, the future will look after itself."

Speaking to News Corp, Reynolds' manager Steve Gillis added, "Adam and I have had some chats about next year but it is still early days."

"Adam has started well and it will sort itself out. We will see what happens."

As Reynolds turns 35 in July, Immortal Andrew Johns predicted that Reynolds would at least play one more season which will see him follow the path of club legend Allan Langer who retired just months after his 36th birthday.

"It's a risk-reward thing but the key will be getting him on a price where it does not hurt you that much if his body does not stand up," ex-Broncos player Corey Parker said via News Corp.

"Father Time catches us all eventually and when he does you are done.''

"If he does not break the bank then the risk is minimal and it is a no-brainer. If you have to break the bank it's not. It is not something they need to rush into. Time is on their side.

"And they have Ben Hunt there next year so they don't need to be rushing in.

"It's a juggling act because you are trying to sign Selwyn Cobbo as well and he is on the open market and won't come cheap. And if Payne Haas hits the open market later this year he will go for plenty."