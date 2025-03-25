On Monday evening, Daly Cherry-Evans shocked the entire NRL community when news broke that he was moving on from Manly at the end of 2025.
Whether or not he continues to ply his trade in the competition remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, Manly need a replacement.
There is no Cherry-Evans level player on the market right now, so it's going to be a gamble whichever way they look.
It would be easy to say "oh they should sign Galvin, or Sam Walker" but we're looking at seven options I could actually see make the move ... potentially.
With that said, below are seven potential replacements for Daly Cherry-Evans:
7. Tyran Wishart
The Melbourne utility would be the ultimate replacement. The only roadblock is he isn't off contract for another season.
Talks were he was headed to the Dragons but instead chose to stay in Melbourne.
With the greatest of respects to the Red V, you'd have to imagine Manly looks a more attractive option if Wishart does want a starting role every week.
I have no doubt that he would be up to it. He could play six or seven, with Brooks filling the other position easily.
Technically, they can't talk to him until November 1, but that means very little these days.
If Wishart is open to moving and playing with the seven on his back every week, this could be a match made in heaven.