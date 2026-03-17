The Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers have stamped their authority over the early weeks of the 2026 NRL season.\n\nBig wins for the two clubs over the weekend have them at the top of the tree, while it's the opposite for the Manly Sea Eagles in this week's power rankings.\n\nFor those new to our Power Rankings, or those looking for an explanation, these take a few things into consideration.\n\nThese take into account; wins, quality of opposition, performance, expectations, form (eventually) and general feel.\n\nThey are not just the tradition "well that team is better on paper" rankings. Wins matter, especially early on.\n\nSo right now, no winless team is going to sit above a team with a victory. That will change in the coming weeks of course.\n\nWith the above said, let's take a look at our Power Rankings following Week Two of the 2026 NRL season:\n\n1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)\n\nThe Storm continued their dream start to 2026 by outlasting the Dragons on Saturday evening.\n\nSualauvi Faalogo has been the star of the competition to date. Harry Grant has lapped the competition in terms of being the premier number nine in the game.\n\nStefano Utoikamanu looks every bit the megastar he promised to become. \n\nThey host the Broncos on Friday night in an absolute blockbuster. They'll start huge favourites.\n\n2. Penrith Panthers (2)\n\nPenrith endured five minutes of perfection from the Sharks to start their Saturday night contest. One drop ball later, Nathan Cleary kicks a 40\/20, Penrith score and it's game over.\n\nThis Panthers side is so clinical it literally took one error to sink the Sharks.\n\nNathan Cleary was the main man but Dylan Edwards and Blaize Talagai look set for monster seasons.\n\nPenrith travel to play the Roosters in arguably the biggest 6pm Friday night game of the season. \n\n3. New Zealand Warriors (3)\n\nThe New Zealand Warriors are absolutely flying right now.\n\nBack to back wins over the Roosters and Raiders has them sitting very pretty.\n\nTanah Boyd has been flawless in the seven. I have him co-leading the MVP\/Dally M races. Leka Halasima and Jackson Ford were massive!\n\nA first away trip awaits on Saturday afternoon as they travel to play the Knights.\n\n4. Newcastle Knights (8)\n\nNewcastle have overcome ridiculous odds, twice now, to sit 2-0 to start the 2026 season.\n\nNo Ponga, no Brown, no Sharpe, no worries! (?) Well so far so good as they played the Sea Eagles off the park on Sunday afternoon.\n\nDylan Brown looked a literal million dollars before his injury. Sandon Smith may prove to be the buy of the year though.\n\nReality may hit this weekend, sans their three stars, when they host the Warriors on Saturday afternoon, but we'll worry about that then.\n\n5. Cronulla Sharks (4)\n\nNew season, same Sharks.\n\nAfter thumping the Titans in Round One, the Sharks didn't get anywhere near the Panthers in Round Two.\n\nBraydon Trindall and Jesse Ramien were the stars last weekend yet were very poor against better opposition. Nicho Hynes was a ghost.\n\nYoung guns Jesse Colquhoun and Sam Stonestreet were their best on the night in a slight positive.\n\nThe Dolphins provide a real litmus test as to what the Sharks actually are. As if we don't already know.\n\n6. Wests Tigers (9)\n\nThe Tigers had to wait a long time to start their 2026 season via the Round One Bye but it was well worth the wait.\n\nJarome Luai helped orchestrate a 44 points to 16 win over the Cowboys at Leichhardt Oval.\n\nThe win, in the Tigers first game of the season, was the first since Benji Marshall was playing. Chaotic stat!\n\nA trip up the coast to Gosford to play the Bunnies awaits on Saturday night.\n\n7. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (7)\n\nThe Bulldogs have endured a busy week, despite having the Bye in Round Two.\n\nThe Bronson Xerri situation will dominate headlines and has overshadowed their Round One win, somewhat.\n\nA trip to the nation's capital to play the Raiders is exactly what they need.\n\n8. Sydney Roosters (16)\n\nThe Roosters put last week's loss behind them by beating old foes, the Bunnies, in a Friday night blockbuster.\n\nDaly Cherry-Evans was very good and showed how important he'll be for the tri-colours this season.\n\nNaufahu Whyte is very quickly becoming one of the game's elite middles. \n\nThey host the Panthers in a 6pm potential classic at Allianz on Friday. Sign me up!\n\n9. South Sydney Rabbitohs (6)\n\nThe Bunnies celebrated Alex Johnston's record setting try on Friday night in front of a massive crowd.\n\nUnfortunately the game ended in a loss, to bitter rivals the Roosters, no less. \n\nCody Walker had an off night but David Fifita and Keaon Koloamatangi certainly didn't let anyone down.\n\nThey host the Tigers in Gosford on Saturday night. Should be some points in that one.\n\n10. Canberra Raiders (3)\n\nI wouldn't be too worried if I were a Raiders fan but their efforts against the Warriors on Friday night were not good.\n\nThe 40 points to six drubbing across the Tasman will hurt but their Saturday night Golden Point game last week in the rain provides an early season escape.\n\nStrangely, given the scoreline, they were in this game up until the 60th minute. From there though, it was all Warriors.\n\nThe 2025 Minor Premiers will be looking to turn it around quickly, at home, against the Dogs on Thursday night.\n\n11. The Dolphins (12)\n\nThe Dolphins rode their luck on Sunday night but are on the board!\n\nHamiso Tabuai-Fidow was absolutely massive, and proved to be the difference. His 325 metres and match-winning try made him the player of the round, for mine.\n\nKulikefu Finefeuiaki continues to emerge as one of the game's next superstars in the second row.\n\nA Saturday evening clash with the Sharks should be fun and could go either way.\n\n12. Parramatta Eels (15)\n\nThe Eels are back, in a big way!\n\nA 40 points to 32 try-a-thon on Thursday night saw them bank their first competition points of the season.\n\nJonah Pezet proved why the Eels were so keen to land him, albeit in a one-year deal. Isaiah Iongi is quickly becoming a genuine star.\n\nThey have a great chance to keep the momentum going on Sunday when they host the 0-2 Dragons.\n\n13. Brisbane Broncos (13)\n\nI didn't see the Broncos starting the season at 0-2. Especially given both games were played at Suncorp Stadium.\n\nFor large portions of Thursday's game against the Eels, the Broncs looked on track for victory.\n\nTo concede 40 points to an Eels outfit coming off a huge loss last weekend though, has to be a little concerning.\n\nThe Premiers will start as massive outsiders on Friday night in Melbourne, against the red hot Storm.\n\n14. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)\n\nThe Dragons have been in both games this season, against quality opposition. A win doesn't feel far off.\n\nOk, they faded late against the Storm but the signs were there.\n\nDan Atkinson put in a brilliant shift and has allowed the Dragons some real excitement for his future.\n\nSunday afternoon will see them travel to play the Eels in a game that could go either way.\n\n15. Gold Coast Titans (16)\n\nI loathe lifting sides in the rankings off the back of a loss, but the Titans will be much happier with their start to the season than the two teams below them.\n\nThey were much better this weekend and probably should have beaten the Dolphins at Suncorp.\n\nKeano Kini was magnificent but played a lone hand for the Titans. \n\nA trip to Townsville presents a golden opportunity to bank some competition points.\n\n16. North Queensland Cowboys (14)\n\nThe Cowboys were thumped on Saturday afternoon in the Leichhardt Oval sunshine by a vastly superior Tigers outfit.\n\nThey now sit 0-2 and calls to remove Todd Payten from the coaching job are loud, already!\n\nJaxon Purdue and Tom Chester have been rare highlights in a horror start to the season. \n\nSunday night's home game against the Titans is a good a chance to kickstart their season as they'll be presented.\n\n17. Manly Sea Eagles (10)\n\nI'll fully admit that Manly are far from the worst team in the competition but the fact they're holding an "honesty session" in Round Two is downright embarrassing. \n\nI'm on record as saying I don't know how Anthony Seibold survived to coach in 2026 and it seems like Manly fans have the same question.\n\nManly are now 0-2 despite two games at Brookvale Oval. This week they failed to make any inroads on a Newcastle side missing Ponga and Brown for the entire second half.\n\nTo write a season off after a fortnight is impossible but Manly need something to change, and quickly! They have the bye this weekend to get things right.