A superb performance by Ezra Mam has seen the Brisbane Broncos score four tries in 15 minutes to dethrone the Canterbury Bulldogs in a second-half for the ages.

Down by 18 points with 20 minutes to go in the match, the Broncos managed to fight their way back into the contest and produce a season-defining 22-18 win with tries to Josiah Karapani, Delouise Hoeter, Billy Walters and Bredan Piakura.

In a tale of two halves, the Broncos came out as a different team following the half-time break and were led by Ezra Mam, who finished with three try assists despite being booed throughout the contest by the Bulldogs faithful every time he had his hands on the ball.

Finishing with a try, Karapani solidified himself as a mainstay of the club's back-line with 118 running metres and a crushing tackle that ended the Bulldogs hopes of clinching the win.

Duo Billy Walters and Xavier Willison were also strong as the club was without Corey Jensen and Jesse Arthars due to injury, as well as Gehamat Shibasaki, Patrick Carrigan, Payne Haas and Reece Walsh due to Origin commitments.

While the club secured the two points, the Broncos will still look to improve their performance, especially in the opening 40 minutes, which saw them make several errors and mistakes, headlined by the recalled Selwyn Cobbo.

Relegated to the QLD Cup for the past few weeks after being dropped following the Broncos' loss to the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 13, Cobbo's disappointing form continued on Friday night.

Relegated to the QLD Cup for the past few weeks after being dropped following the Broncos' loss to the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 13, Cobbo's disappointing form continued on Friday night.

Once considered one of the club's upper echelon of stars along with Reece Walsh and Payne Haas, Cobbo couldn't put a foot right as the club struggled in the opening 40 minutes before fighting their way back into the contest.

Confirmed to be exiting Red Hill at the end of 2025 to join The Dolphins, the returning fullback made a mistake that led to two of the Bulldogs' tries, kicked the ball out on the full from the kick-off and made several errors in attack.