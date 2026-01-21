Former Parramatta Eels star Dylan Brown is reportedly set to remain at five-eighth in his first season for the Newcastle Knights.

One of the highest profile moves of the off-season, Brown is now the NRL's richest player as he kicks off a ten-year long deal in the Hunter.

It was believed the Knights had signed him to play at halfback and spark what has been a struggling attack in recent years.

Adam O'Brien's departure as head coach though has seen changes in the Hunter, with Justin Holbrook looking to reshape the side.

Knights forward Tyson Frizell, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, revealed Brown has in fact been training at five-eighth.

“Dyl's been playing mostly at six, but I guess it's up in the air still where those guys will be playing,” he was quoted as saying by News Corp.

Brown has made his name at number six, with footwork, speed and a passing game complementing Mitchell Moses beautifully at Parramatta.

Moving to Newcastle though, he won't have the benefit of an Origin-calibre halfback alongside him, and it was thought they were likely to change him to the seven.

With that now seemingly not the case, Justin Holbrook will likely use Fletcher Sharpe at halfback.

The youngster has already been ruled out as a chance of playing on the wing, and with Kalyn Ponga at fullback, the logical solution is the youngster learning the ropes at number seven.

Sharpe has spent time at fullback in pre-season, but it's believed Kalyn Ponga will be fit to return from a foot injury by the time Holbrook's side open their campaign against the North Queensland Cowboys in Las Vegas.

It's also believed Sandon Smith has been training in the halves following his off-season move from the Sydney Roosters, but it's unclear exactly what role he will fill for the Hunter-based side yet, with Phoenix Crossland and Matt Arthur seemingly the players in the mix for the number nine jumper.