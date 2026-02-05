North Queensland Cowboys hooker Reed Mahoney has opened up on his exit from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs last year.

The live-wire hooker was given permission to look elsewhere after falling out of favour at the Belmore-based club during the 2025 season, while also losing his starting spot in the side.

With one year left on his deal at the Bulldogs, he was sought out quickly as Reece Robson's dummy half replacement at the Cowboys, signing a three-year deal.

Robson, who made his way to the Sydney Roosters ahead of 2026, spent six seasons at the Townsville-based club, leading into a State of Origin berth last year.

It looks as if Mahoney is ready to prove his doubters wrong, telling the Sydney Morning Herald that he's backing himself to get back to the top of his game and contribute as a 80-minute player.

“I thought last year my discipline was the best it's been my whole career,” Mahoney said.

“It was out of my control in a way. I learned a lot about myself. If anything, I've taken it as motivation.

“I know how hard I work. I know what I need to do to be an 80–minute player, and I play my best when I'm playing 80 minutes.”

Mahoney, known for his competitveness and ability to get under opponents skin, admits he wasn't entirely sure why his starting position in the Bulldogs was taken off of him, despite the club flying high in top four midway through the year.

“If you find out, tell me,” he added.

“I'm not sure. Everyone has their own opinion. I won't say too much.

“We were going really well … it was what was best for the team at the time, which is fine. I do know it was the toughest part of my career at that stage.”

Mahoney will get his chance to come out of the blocks firing for the Cowboys as they build their preparation before flying to Las Vegas for Round 1 against the Newcastle Knights.