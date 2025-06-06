Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has explained his decision behind dropping Selwyn Cobbo ahead of their match later tonight against the Gold Coast Titans.

Originally named on the wing for this week's match, Maguire decided to make a late change which will see the former QLD Maroons outside back axed from the line-up, with Josiah Karapani entering his place for his first match of the season.

When asked about the reason behind Cobbo's axing, Maguire revealed the reason was him needing to improve his overall game, as the club sits in 12th place and hasn't registered a win in five weeks.

"As a group and as a leadership group and as a coach, we're pushing standards here and expectations in how we're doing things," the Broncos coach said.

"Karapani's got his opportunity and Selly's (Cobbo) got to look at a few things in his game and we'll go from there.

"I talk to Selly a lot. There's obviously things that every player goes through at times and this is no different.

"Selly's in the background doing his work to make sure he gets himself right."

Cobbo's axing couldn't have come at a worse time for the Broncos' outside back as he still remains unsigned for next season, and the less he plays, the more his market value will decrease, which will cost him a hefty payday.

One of the many off-contract players at the club, he is expected to generate significant interest from rival clubs and has previously been linked with the North Queensland Cowboys, Sydney Roosters, and three other unnamed clubs.

Although it is understood that his preference is to remain at the Brisbane Broncos, there has been constant chatter that Cobbo is weighing up testing the open market, where he is sure to demand interest alongside fellow centre Kotoni Staggs.

The Broncos are also facing salary cap issues and are unlikely to retain both, as Ezra Mam, Reece Walsh, Patrick Carrigan, and Payne Haas are all on big-money contracts heading into the future.