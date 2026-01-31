The Brisbane Broncos have emerged as surprise winners from a last-minute contract collapse at the Melbourne Storm, with Aublix Tawha now poised to play a key role in Brisbane's forward rotation in 2026.

Tawha, who turns 27 in August, was set to join the Storm after being squeezed out by the Dolphins due to salary-cap pressures.

However, the move fell over at the eleventh hour, opening the door for the Broncos to swoop in and secure the hard-hitting Kiwi.

Broncos coach Michael Maguire knows exactly what Tawha brings, having previously played alongside New Zealand Test enforcers Ruben Wiki and Quentin Pongia.

“That bodies well for us,” Maguire told the Daily Telegraph.

“We're looking for defensive steel and aggression, and Aublix brings that edge.”

Tawha has already shown he belongs at NRL level. In just his sixth top-grade appearance last season, the former Wests Tigers and Dolphins forward announced himself with a fiery confrontation involving Spencer Leniu, underlining the physical presence that has since become his calling card.

The Broncos pack is undergoing a subtle reshaping following the departure of Kobe Hetherington, and Tawha's arrival is viewed internally as a direct response — someone capable of complementing enforcers like Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan.

Maguire confirmed Tawha has been one of Brisbane's standout trainers across the pre-season.

“He's trained extremely hard. The players love his commitment and presence,” Maguire said. “If he keeps doing the work, he'll get his rewards.”

Tawha's manager Simon Mammino revealed just how close the Storm deal came to completion.

“We actually agreed to terms with Melbourne,” Mammino said. “But once things changed there, the Broncos called and the timing was perfect.”

With several forwards competing for spots ahead of the Broncos' World Club Challenge clash against Hull Kingston Rovers, Tawha's combination of aggression, fitness and technical defence has already made an impression at Red Hill.