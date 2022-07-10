Nathan Brown made his return to Parramatta's side on Saturday evening at Leichhardt Oval, and coach Brad Arthur was left impressed by his performance.

Brown, who has formerly been a mainstay of Parramatta's side, suffered through dwindling minutes for much of the first half of the year.

After missing the opening game of the season through injury and playing Round 2 off the bench, Brown regained his regular number 13 jersey, which he held all the way through to the end of Round 10.

However, after playing at least 50 minutes in his first five starting matches, he would then play 44, 55 and 41 over the next three weeks before being dropped to the bench where he only hit 40 minutes once in three games.

Dropped after the game against the Canterbury Bulldogs in Round 14, it was also revealed the forward had been told by the club his services wouldn't be required beyond the end of his current contract, due to expire at the end of the 2023 season.

Coach Brad Arthur said at the time that his dropping from the side had nothing to do with the contract situation.

It came as the role of lock in the modern game transforms away from Brown's skill set on the back of players like Cameron Murray and Isaah Yeo.

With Ryan Matterson out injured though, and Junior Paulo away on Origin duties, Brown was recalled for the win over the Tigers, and Arthur was left impressed by Brown's performance, and the competitive nature for spots in his side.

"Brownie got an opportunity and he made the most of it," Arthur said.

"It's pleasing that we've got good depth in our squad.

"It creates good healthy competition. It doesn't matter who goes down, someone comes in and is going to do their job. Nathan did that for us."

Brown only managed 38 minutes, but ran for 99 metres, with 49 of those post-contact, while also defending strongly to make 22 tackles in the contest.

He revealed that the last month has been tough.

“It’s been very tough,” Brown said after the game.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t tough but it’s footy. You have to deal with it.

“(Arthur) hasn’t said much at all to be honest.”

The forward has been tipped to push for a possible early exit from the club given they won't be offering him a new deal beyond the end of 2022, however, his return and Arthur's comments could lead an open pathway for him to gain more playing opportunities in the weeks to come, although Matterson's return, combined with Parramatta's push to hand more minutes to the likes of Ky Rodwell who will need to stand up next year, could see him pushed back out of the side.

Brown's experience is likely to be a factor in team selections in the coming weeks though given Parramatta will next play the New Zealand Warriors, but then take on the Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs in a four-week stretch that will likely determine whether they can ultimately make a push to finish in the top four.