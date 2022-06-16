The Parramatta Eels have reportedly told Nathan Brown he doesn't have a future at the club, while also dropping him from the 17 for this Saturday's blockbuster clash with the Sydney Roosters.

Brown has lost his spot in the starting 13 for the Eels in recent weeks, and has now also reportedly lost his spot at the club.

On a contract believed to be worth around $550,000 per year, Brown is off-contract at the end of 2023.

The two-time New South Wales representative has fallen off his usual level in 2022, and with Isaiah Papali'i able to shift to the middle, but also the move of Ryan Matterson into a middle third role off the bench, Brown's future now appears to be elsewhere.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Brown is no longer part of the club's plans, and the Eels have also given the 29-year-old permission to negotiate with rivals immediately, potentially opening the door for an immediate shift away from the west of Sydney, with a release to be entertained if he can secure a deal elsewhere.

The hard-hitting lock forward has played each of the last three games from the bench after dwindling minutes in the starting side over the month prior.

His production has fallen away this year, only averaging 109 metres per game, but also not standing up to the expectations of a modern lock with only six tackle busts and ten offloads to his name.

Bryce Cartwright and Ky Rodwell are the two forwards amongst the reserves for the Eels ahead of the clash with the Roosters, and one will be called onto the bench should the reports be correct.

The Eels reportedly insist him being dropped is only down to form, and not speculation over his future.

The move from the Eels could yet come as a surprise given their losses that are mounting - for the 2023 season along forwards Isaiah Papali'i, Marata Niukore and Ray Stone will depart to the Tigers, Warriors and Dolphins respectively, while the future of Ryan Matterson is less than secure.

It's not immediately clear if any club would be interested in Brown, who could help some of the NRL's weakest defensive teams fix their middle-third efforts given his abilities to play big minutes with a high tackle efficiency.

The Eels will update their team for the clash with the Roosters at 7:35pm (AEST) on Friday, 24 hours ahead of kick-off.