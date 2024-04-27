After three months of games, the Canterbury Bulldogs have been crowned the Lisa Fiaola Cup premiers for the 2024 season, defeating the Wests Tigers 36-0.

The Wests Tigers fairytale has come to an unfortunate end, falling to defeat in a David vs Goliath battle. Scraping through into the finals series and winning their past two games, the Tigers were no match for the clinical Bulldogs, who produced a Grand Final masterclass.

Fresh off earning a promotion into the NRLW competition for next year, the Bulldogs have remained undefeated throughout the entirety of the Lisa Fiaola Cup season, claiming the title in the process.

"I just remember all the sacrifices that have been made, it's not easy coming here for four months," Player of the Match Mary-Jane Taito told Zero Tackle.

"We just dedicate it all to our families and those who have sacrificed a lot.

"Yes I have (dreamed about winning) but I just think it's a good opportunity for our girls promoting rugby league and paving that pathways for our future generation.

"I'd just like to give thanks to Father God for blessing me with this opportunity and bringing us all here together. Also thank our families for coming out, without their support we wouldn't be here today."

Aiming to make a statement and not to be on the end of an upset, the club's right edge took control of the match through Aliahana Fuimaono, Tejahla-Jane Daniels-Maifea and Asha Taumoepaeu-Williams.

It only took the minor premiers two minutes to open the scoring, with none other than Asha Taumoepaeu-Williams crossing the line. Scoring her 12th try of the season, the athletic winger found room out wide on the overlap - a feature that has been seen throughout the Bulldogs games this year.

She would cross for another three tries before the conclusion of play, ending with a double hat-trick in the final and a record-breaking 15 tries for the season.

Behind on the scoreboard, the Tigers had glimpses of brilliance but were outplayed by themselves, producing a plethora of unforced errors, especially early in the tackle count.

Skipper Ellie Barnett and fullback Rhiannon Bonner attempted to get their side back into the game, but the attack looked lacklustre and failed to make themselves an attacking threat with the ball in hand.

It didn't help that every time the Tigers were running into the defensive line, it felt like they had run into a brick wall, with Bonner taking many hard tackles throughout the match.

Five-eighth and Player of the Season Evelyn Roberts would claim two of her own tries and was a contender to take man-of-the-match honours with her slick footwork and passing assists. Aliahanah Fuimaoano and Lahnayah Daniel would also add their names to the scoresheet.

Canterbury Bulldogs 36 (Tries: Asha Taumoepaeu-Williams 4, Evelyn Roberts 2, Aliahanah Fuimaoano, Lahnayah Daniel Goals: Olivia Vaalele) def Wests Tigers 0