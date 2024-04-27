The NRL Judiciary has issued charges for Round 8's sole Friday match, with Manly Sea Eagles' players Daly Cherry-Evans and Haumole Olakau'atu facing suspensions for a dangerous throw.

Cherry-Evans was handed a Grade 2 dangerous throw charge for his part in a tackle on Shaun Lane. He will miss two matches if he accepts an early plea, but risks a three-match suspension if he opts to contest and is found guilty.

Olakau'atu copped the same charge and potential penalty for his contribution in the tackle, for which he was also sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes during the game.

The Parramatta Eels' Ryan Matterson has been fined for a Grade 1 careless high tackle on Luke Brooks. Matterson faces a $1,000 fine if he accepts the early plea.

Maika Sivo was given 10 minutes in the bin following his elbow into Reuben Garrick's face, and has been slapped with a $3,000 fine if he accepts an early plea. Challenging the decision at the judiciary could lead to a two-match suspension if he is found guilty.