Parramatta Eels' coach Brad Arthur has confirmed Nathan Brown doesn't have a future with the club beyond the end of 2023, and has been given immediate permission to negotiate a move away.

First reported on Thursday afternoon, Brown has been on the outer for the last month at Parramatta.

After serving as one of the most consistent lock forwards in the NRL during recent seasons, Brown has seen dwindling minutes this season, mainly thanks to the emergence of Ryan Matterson as a middle third player.

The towering lock taking Brown's minutes, as well as a shift of Isaiah Papali'i into the starting 13 jersey, has seen Brown shift back to the bench in recent weeks where his minutes continued to reduce.

Arthur has now confirmed speaking to reporters that not only is Brown out of the game, but that he will not have a future in blue and gold beyond the end of his current deal.

"We've worked hard to put a squad together but we're not the only club," Arthur said.

"There's no, he wants to go, we're trying to push him out, or any of that. He's just trying to secure his future past 2023. It's just what it is.

"It's not a sport anymore, it's a business.

"That (him being dropped) has got nothing to do with this (contract) situation, there's just a couple of things that I want him to be able to do.

"He's taken it well, he's going to be professional and he's going to go out there and help lead the NSW Cup boys around."

It was reported the Tigers may show interest in Brown, although the club are not in a position to currently run player personnel changes given they are still waiting to appoint a replacement first-grade coach for 2023 after Michael Maguire was axed last week.

Arthur hinted at the fact Brown may not be the only change for the game.

"There may be a couple of changes come Saturday but we've got to get through training," he said.

Parramatta and the Roosters will clash on Saturday evening.