Penrith Panthers dummy half Soni Luke has reportedly been served a concerning act notice after Thursday night's loss to the Parramatta Eels.

Luke was picked up by TV cameras appearing to reach over the top of a tackle and appear to place his fingers around former teammate and current Eels' forward J'maine Hopgood's bottom.

Immediately picked up by keen observers on social media, the incident was referenced to the John Hopoate incident from many years ago.

Despite the concerning nature of the incident, the match review committee elected not to charge Luke, and instead served him with a concerning act notice according to News Corp.

“The match review committee has today issued the Panthers with a concerning act notice following the actions of Soni Luke,” an NRL spokesman told The Daily Telegraph.

Concerning act notices allow the NRL to alert clubs and players of incidents on field that have been reviewed and will likely be dealt with in far harsher terms should they occur again.

The NRL's head of football Graham Annesley confirmed a few weeks ago during his Monday footy briefing that numerous concerning act notices had been handed out to clubs throughout the course of the 2023 season to date for incidents which didn't warrant a charge, fine or suspension.