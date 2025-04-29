The Newcastle Knights are the worst attacking team in the NRL right now, with only 72 points in seven matches.

They are burdened by an attacking structure and a non-reversal of old habits that are failing them.

Their defence was very good until two weeks ago, but now even that is getting severely impacted by their lack of confidence in attack.

The same group that fails in those attacking sets has to transition to defending the football, and that continued failure to maximise their talents is eating away at them.

When coaches use the term “Long – Long – Long”, they are usually referring to three long passes from the play the ball.

Imagine a pass from the hooker at the play the ball, who passes to a half, who passes to a five-eighth, who then passes long again to a sweeping player such as a fullback or the centre or wing on that side.

The Knights need to use ‘Long – Long – Long' a fair bit more. There are also two other main areas where the word and concept of ‘long' can, and in my mind, should, be applied.

The ‘Long – Long – Long' passing concept referred to is number two in my list of three, because I believe the most important issue facing their attack is their reluctance to play the ‘long' game by being patient, while the third area of concern is their chopping and changing in the halves (and that isn't a new thing).

In their selections, they need to show a ‘long(er)' term approach.

Let's now unpack these three areas

Playing the long game

At the risk of stating the obvious, games of rugby league last eighty minutes, separated into two halves, each of forty minutes duration.

During each forty-minute period, defensive players get tired, particularly if they've had lots of defending to do.

When players get tired, they make defensive errors; missing tackles, hanging back from the defensive line when they should be in it or, alternatively, they come out of the defensive line intentionally, but read the attacking situation poorly.

So, with all this in mind, it stands to reason that holding possession for long periods of play throughout each half of football can see the opposition present you with opportunities.

It amazes me how many coaches and commentators refer to attack and defence as two elements of the game that don't impact each other.

It's not like our game is NFL! (Gridiron).

We don't have separate offensive and defensive teams that replace each other when possession switches, our players have to transition and often, the ball can be in play for minutes on end.

I'd like to see the Knights being far more patient with their play. I'd like to see them play in ‘phases' where they grind things out over three, four or five sets or more, even in attacking areas.

I feel right now they are forcing their hand in each set-of-six; partly because of instinct but also, part pressure caused from their recent low points-scoring record.

If they just wind back a little their tendency to attempt the ‘money' plays, and just play the percentages for a little longer, finishing each set with an attacking kick that, at best sees them score a try or at worst, sees the opposition into a drop out, it will allow them to build pressure over time.

And that confidence in attack will come back, from the extra time on the ball.

I can hear some of you crying out now through - “but they might not get the ball back from the drop out!” That's fine.

If the opposition retrieve possession from their own drop out, the Knights can ‘jam-in' and focus on pinning the opposition down there, whilst not giving away silly penalties, which in turn, continues to up the pressure gauge on the opponent.

Doing all this for a sustained period will allow them to control the game more, gradually see them win the field position battle, and give them more chances to find that scoring opening. Indeed, it will probably be presented to them on a platter.

Using longer passes, and earlier

The Knights need to play wider, more often. They are having success when they do this but for some reason, it is rare that they do it.

Right now, they are playing too much within the scrum lines (the markings 20-metres inside each touchline) after they've shifted the ball from the opposite side of the field.

We call this kind of play ‘Long – Long – Short'.

Their half, Jack Cogger, plays on the left a lot and seems to struggle to pass long and left at times, as if it is not a natural play for him. It seems he instinctively passes ‘short' or steps himself, off his left foot, back into the defensive line.

With the advent of the ‘six-again' rule and the fact that teams start at least ten metres apart, the latitude for players to use their instincts to exploit gaping holes in, and outside of, defensive lines, has increased significantly.

If the Knights are building pressure over a period of several sets, this will be exacerbated.

And they don't always have to wait until they reach the opposition half in which to chance their arm.

For example, when teams defend deep in the opposition half, their energy and alertness lift to try and prevent an easy exit for their opponent.

They have a similar response when defending on their own goal line. Yet, the middle of the field, as you look at it from the side (namely twenty metres either side of the halfway line) can often be a place where defenders go through the motions and, dare I suggest, maybe even have a little breather.

When the opposition isn't expecting you do something, this is the time to do it! It's the time to strike! (at times, not always).

Imagine Newcastle return a kick and have a play-the-ball in the middle of the field as you look at it from post-to-post, forty metres from their own goal-line. If the next play was to go to the left of that, towards a scrum line, the opposition defence will move their bodies accordingly, shifting to cover the threat.

If you can then imagine a ‘Long – Long – Long' passing sequence instantly back to the right, taking the ball close to the area ten-metres in from touch on the opposite side, the defence would be significantly stretched, and at a time when they didn't expect to be. The Knights would be testing the opposition centre and wing defensively, without taking undue passing risks!

They have done exactly this from both sides of the field occasionally so far this season and got some success out of it, but they simply haven't done it enough!

Indeed, in the Round 7 clash against the Cronulla Sharks, they had a try disallowed for something unrelated to the strategy - and the flowing movement started from the exact spot described! Fletcher Sharpe's try was ruled out due to a ridiculous decision if you ask me.

Whereas the above scenario described plays out in a specific area of the field, the other important facet of it, is the play-the-ball from which it is chosen to ‘launch' said attacking shift. This is also important when they are further up the field in the more traditional attacking areas, and another area where the Knights have been performing inconsistently.

It is quite obvious when the Knights are going to shift the ball, be it from the body language of their halves or their edge runners, or the predictability that they always seem to need to take two or three direct carries into the defence line before shifting it.

They need variety in their choice of play-the-ball and also their shift play. They are simply doing too much ‘Long - Long – Short' right now, where an oncoming attacking player takes the second ‘long' pass crashing hard into the defensive line, or trying to exploit a hole in it.

A long-term halves approach

Before this season started, Adam O'Brien had served as Newcastle coach for five seasons and had used 29 different halves combinations. In season 2025, the Knights have already started with three different half-backs.

Kalyn Ponga currently has a mortgage on the fullback jersey, but even he had a spell in the halves in recent seasons!

It's a common thought in the game that coach O'Brien needs to pick a halves combination, and stick with it, for longer.

There is also huge confusion as to why Jackson Hastings, clearly the best organisational half in the club, is languishing in reserve grade.

Fletcher Sharpe provides spark in the number six, and, if using the strategies I have suggested, he gets more space, I think he will flourish even more. But he needs to get the ball in the right places at the right time, and that comes down very much to the half-back, which at the moment, is Jack Cogger.

Is it Cogger not doing something right or the coach tactics not working?

If it's the former, Hastings should come back in and any (rumoured) off-field issues should be put to one side for the sake of the club.

If it's the latter, then Adam O'Brien needs to give his players more freedom to look up and play. There's plenty of space on a rugby league field and they need the permission to find it.

Lee Addison is a former Sea Eagles and Panthers coach and the founder of rugbyleaguecoach.com.au. His recently published book 'Rugby League Coach' is available now on Amazon and www.rugbyleaguecoach.com.au.