Roosters firebrand Matt Lodge has been slapped with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle charge following their 42-12 defeat over Newcastle on Friday night.

Lodge made contact with the jaw of Kalyn Ponga in just the 8th minute of the contest, enough to see the Knights fullback ruled out for the remainder of the game with a HIA.

However, despite the contact, Lodge will receive a monetary penalty for the incident, and pay just $1,800 with an early guilty plea, or $2,500 if he contests the charge and loses. It's the former Broncos prop's second offence this season.

Newcastle centre Dane Gagai has escaped any charge after being sin-binned for dissent late in the game.

It's unclear what Gagai said in the confrontation, however it appears the integrity of referee Peter Gough wasn't brought into it, following Brandon Smith's three-game suspension for calling Adam Gee a 'cheating b*****d'.

It comes just nine days after Gagai was sin-binned in State of Origin for throwing a punch at Matt Burton, which saw both centres fined for their roles in the melee.

Both Lodge and Gagai will be available for clubland next weekend, as the Roosters ready themselves for a must-win clash against the Sea Eagles, while Newcastle will play Canterbury at home.