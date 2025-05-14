Latrell Mitchell's teammates have praised the performance of the South Sydney Rabbitohs star fullback after he produced a scintillating display last week against the Brisbane Broncos.

In one of the greatest matches of his 176-match NRL career, Mitchell was at the forefront of both ends of the field as the Rabbitohs produced a stunning 22-14 upset over the Broncos.

Without representative stars Alex Johnston, Cameron Murray, Cody Walker, Jack Wighton, Lewis Dodd, Peter Mamouzelos and Tevita Tatola, Mitchell stood up when it mattered the most.

Set to be named in the NSW Blues team later this week, the fullback kicked a 50-metre match-winning two-point field goal, produced two try-saving tackles against Deine Mariner and Payne Haas and secured the win with a try in the final seconds.

Preparing to face the Wests Tigers on Sunday, Mitchell's teammates compared him to NBA star Steph Curry and called him one of rugby league's "generational players".

"He turned around straight face, job done - a bit of Steph Curry about him when he shoots turns around because he knows it's sweet," Isaiah Tass said.

"He's one of those generational players. He's got that much talent in the world and he's one of the best players in the game when he's on.

"His whole energy and his aroma around the place uplifts everyone."

Having learned from Mitchell throughout the course of the season, utility back Jye Gray added that the fullback is arguably one of the best players in the competition to be around and is amazing to have around both on and off the field.

"He's awesome to have around. I think he definitely goes close (to being the best player in the NRL) on his day and will be the best player in the team and best player in the game," Gray added.