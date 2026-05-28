Andrew Abdo's shock departure to Tennis Australia has left the rugby league community scratching their heads wondering who will be the next CEO.
With his departure set for July 15, that gives Peter V'landys and the NRL approximately six weeks to find a suitable replacement, which will be an extremely difficult task.
It has been confirmed, though, that V'landys himself will act as the interim CEO if a replacement cannot be found in that time.
"We're going to need Superman and Jesus together," V'landys put it bluntly.
While that may be slightly out of reach, the NRL is going to need a candidate who has extensive knowledge about broadcast deals, club relations and the political intricacies of leading a soon-to-be 19 and most likely 20-club competition.
When considering these conditions, it leaves the following eight candidates who could realistically replace Andrew Abdo.
8. Misha Zelinsky
A Fulbright Scholar, economist, lawyer, and author, Misha Zelinsky's career has included a wide range of experiences, serving as the director of CBUS Super Fund, Australian Super and acting as a Ukraine War correspondent for the Australian Financial Review.
In 2023, Zelinsky wrote an article outlining the role a rugby league team in Papua New Guinea could have in reducing the threat of China in the South Pacific.
From there, he was hired by the NRL as their Executive General Manager of Corporate Affairs in October of 2023 and has been in that role since.
In terms of pros, Zelinsky's vast background in law, economy and management makes him an ideal candidate to tackle such a difficult role.
Furthermore, considering his only rugby league position has been at the NRL, Zelinsky has no club affiliation, a favourable look in the eyes of many rugby league fans.
Although, he does have limited experience working in sports and may not yet have the extensive knowledge required regarding broadcast deals and club relations.
This may not be a deal breaker for Peter V'landys, though, and he may look at someone like Zelinsky and see a candidate he can mould into the perfect fit, essentially being his right-hand man.