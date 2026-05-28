Andrew Abdo's shock departure to Tennis Australia has left the rugby league community scratching their heads wondering who will be the next CEO.

With his departure set for July 15, that gives Peter V'landys and the NRL approximately six weeks to find a suitable replacement, which will be an extremely difficult task.

It has been confirmed, though, that V'landys himself will act as the interim CEO if a replacement cannot be found in that time.

"We're going to need Superman and Jesus together," V'landys put it bluntly.

While that may be slightly out of reach, the NRL is going to need a candidate who has extensive knowledge about broadcast deals, club relations and the political intricacies of leading a soon-to-be 19 and most likely 20-club competition.

When considering these conditions, it leaves the following eight candidates who could realistically replace Andrew Abdo.