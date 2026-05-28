Connor Watson is poised to become the latest experienced NRL figure to link with the incoming Papua New Guinea franchise, with the Sydney Roosters star committing to the Chiefs from 2028.

Watson shapes as another major building block for the competition's newest side, bringing with him more than a decade of first-grade experience, State of Origin pedigree and a reputation as one of the game's most versatile players.

Watson's utility across the team is also an attractive factor for the newest franchise, with the 29-year-old being able to play hooker and lock.

Code Sports revealed on Thursday night that Watson had agreed to join the Chiefs, following in the footsteps of Jarome Luai and Alex Johnston as the club's first confirmed recruits.

Watson recently travelled to Port Moresby with his partner earlier this month, with the visit intensifying speculation surrounding his long-term future and potential involvement with the franchise.

Across stints with the Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights, Watson has played 177 NRL games and earned five appearances for the NSW Blues.

Despite being contracted to the Roosters until the end of 2027, Watson has been granted permission to test the open market, opening the door for a possible stop-gap move before eventually linking with the PNG side in 2028.

It is understood St George Illawarra, Wests Tigers and Canterbury are among the clubs showing interest in securing his services in 2027.

The exact length and value of Watson's reported deal with the Chiefs remains unknown, with neither the player nor the club yet to officially confirm the signing.