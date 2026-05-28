Benji Marshall has thrown his support behind Lachlan Galvin ahead of the Wests Tigers clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs, insisting the young playmaker has been unfairly criticised despite strong form at his new club.

Galvin has remained under the microscope since his less-than-favourable departure from the Tigers to join the Bulldogs, with some critics questioning whether his arrival has disrupted Canterbury's momentum.

The Bulldogs were premiership favourites in 2025 before dropping out of the race, with some pointing to the reshuffle caused by Galvin's injection into the side as a reason behind the dip in form and loss of players such as Toby Sexton and Reed Mahoney.

Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo has repeatedly shut down those claims, and scrutiny around the club's performances has continued to grow.

Galvin's former Tigers coach was quick to defend the 20-year-old on Friday, praising both his performances and his ability to handle the outside noise.

"Galvin's copped a bit of criticism," Marshall said to the media on Thursday.

"But he's actually been going very well for [the Bulldogs]."

Despite the criticism, Galvin's individual numbers have remained strong.

The halfback has averaged 119 run metres this season, while also recording six try assists, 12 line break assists and four tries.

Marshall also reserved special praise for Jacob Kiraz, who starred at fullback in last week's upset win over the Melbourne Storm while Connor Tracey remained sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Kiraz, who usually lines up on the wing, impressed in the No.1 jersey with six tackle breaks and 297 run metres.

"Jacob Kiraz has been very underrated," Marshall said.

The Tigers head into Saturday's clash desperate to snap a three-game losing streak, though they have received a timely boost on the injury front following last week's bye.

Api Koroisau, Jahream Bula, Alex Twal and Haemasi Makasini have all been named to return as Marshall's side looks to rediscover the defensive edge that fuelled their strong start to the season.

"We started the season off with a real grit in our defence," Marshall began.

"Over the past three games, we've sort of let that defence intensity slide."

The Bulldogs and Tigers will face off on Saturday as both sides look to steady their seasons.