The Newcastle Knights will kick off contract negotiations with a handful of players who are unsigned for 2028, headlined by towering winger Dominic Young.

Jacob Saifiti, Bradman Best and Dylan Lucas are also all signed for 2027 but can opt to negotiate with rivals on November 1 this year for a 2028 contract.

However, Young's manager wants to make sure he is getting an appropriate deal, with the Newcastle Herald reporting that initial conversations have begun between the two parties, but wants to make sure Young is receiving what he is worth.

Michael Cincotta, who represents Young, spoke with the Newcastle-based publication and said he is expecting an offer from the club in a matter of weeks.

"Things are in motion and we're expecting we'll get something in the next two weeks," Cincotta told the Newcastle Herald.

"I've spoken to Sully [head of recruitment Peter O'Sullivan] and Peter Parr [chief executive] and it's all been positive. But we haven't seen anything yet."

Young would like to remain in Newcastle following an exit from the Hunter at the end of 2023 to switch to the Sydney Roosters. Cincotta said the exit from the Knights was due to a "low-ball" offer for his client.

Young wasn't able to get to his best footy in Bondi and returned quickly to the Knights after a season and a half at the Roosters, where he is currently in scintillating form and has currently scored 14 tries in 2026 on the right flank.

"He didn't want to leave back then either but the club low-balled him. I think at the time they thought 'we helped grow him and should be rewarded so we deserve a discount. Hopefully, they don't make the same mistake twice," he added.

"The team is going well and Dom's flying. He's in the prime of his career so it would be nice for things to go smoothly with the next deal."

The English international will want to remain in the Hunter, but Cincotta knows there will be clubs keeping a close eye on the situation and monitoring it carefully.

"Like I said, he wants to stay at the Knights and that's why we are working towards getting a deal done early," he said.

"But if for some reason things don't work out, Dom's open-minded. There will be other clubs out there that would be attractive to him."

Young will line up for the Knights on Saturday afternoon when they host the Parramatta Eels at McDonald Jones Stadium.