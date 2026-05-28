Rugby league has always loved toughness.

We celebrate players getting up injured, playing through pain and putting their bodies on the line for their mates. We build legends around resilience. Around grit. Around blokes refusing to stay down.

But every now and then, something happens that reminds us there are battles even the toughest footballers can't simply “fight through”.

The news surrounding Jai Arrow last week hit differently for many people across the rugby league community. Not just because he is an elite athlete still in the prime years of his life, but because Motor Neurone Disease is one of those illnesses that instantly changes the atmosphere around a story. Football suddenly feels very small.

For many rugby league fans, the first thoughts were probably Carl Webb and Rob Burrow.

Webb's public battle with MND shook the sport in Australia deeply. Here was a former Origin forward - powerful, intimidating, seemingly indestructible - slowly stripped of the physical strength that had defined his life. It forced many people to confront the brutal reality of a disease they previously only vaguely understood.

Like Webb, on the other side of the world Rob Burrow became one of the defining public faces of Motor Neurone Disease through extraordinary courage and honesty.

The former Leeds Rhinos champion, once known for his speed, toughness and fearless style of play despite being tiny, allowed the world to witness the devastating progression of the disease while he continued to advocate for research, awareness and support for others living with MND.

His battle, alongside the unwavering support of close friend Kevin Sinfield, transcended sport entirely and helped countless families feel seen and understood during their own private struggles. There are calls to Knight Sinfield for the number of fundraising marathons he has run to raise money and awareness.

Hearing another well-known rugby league figure connected to the same disease reopens that wound.

It also re-opens the debate about the impact contact sports have on the prevalence of the disease. This column is not part of a medical journal, but in layman's terms, researchers are still working to fully understand the relationship, and importantly there is no definitive proof that playing rugby league, AFL or other collision sports directly causes MND.

But several studies internationally have suggested elite athletes in high-impact sports may face a higher risk than the general population, particularly where repeated head trauma, physical collisions and extreme long-term training loads are involved.

They are conversations sport cannot ignore. The challenge for rugby league and other contact sports is finding a balance between preserving the toughness and physicality that define them, while continuing to invest seriously in player welfare, concussion research and long-term neurological health.

For me, this story landed even harder because my family is among the small percentage affected by the familial form of Motor Neurone Disease. Around 10 per cent of MND cases are inherited genetically, meaning the disease does not just affect one individual.

My mum died because of MND twenty years ago in her late forties. She followed my Gran and Uncle in succumbing to this illness in a matter of months. We then uncovered a family history that read like a nightmare. It still continues to this day.

That changes the way you hear stories like Jai Arrow's. Just like Jai, my mum struggled to speak in the early throes of the illness. Watching Jai hit me (and so many others) like a freight train. I don't know anybody who wasn't deeply touched by what they witnessed in the TV interview with Danika Mason.

Most Australians only encounter MND during fundraising campaigns, awareness rounds or heartbreaking public interviews like the one Jai did.

They see the ice bucket challenges, the charity walks and the incredible advocacy of people like the late Neale Daniher, whose courage brought national attention to the disease. But behind those moments is a reality that is difficult to fully explain unless you have watched it up close.

MND is cruel because it attacks the body while often leaving the mind fully aware of everything happening. It progressively takes away movement, speech, independence and eventually the simplest human functions most of us never think twice about. Families do not just witness illness. They witness gradual loss.

And there is no cure.

That is the part many people still struggle to process. In a world of constant medical breakthroughs, MND still feels like it's trailing behind in the race. Research and awareness is improving. Support systems are improving. But the fear attached remains overwhelming for countless families.

That is why Jai Arrow's situation resonated so strongly beyond football circles.

The disease had a face people recognised. A player they had watched compete every weekend only a matter of months ago. A bloke still young enough to have years of football and life ahead of him alongside a beautiful young family.

Sport often creates an illusion of invincibility around elite athletes. Fans see size, strength and physical dominance and subconsciously assume these people exist outside normal human vulnerability. Stories like this remind us they do not.

Underneath the jerseys, the collisions and the highlight reels are ordinary people with families, fears and futures that can change in an instant. We often forget this when we get frustrated with first world problems like, fluctuations of form on the footy field.

What stood out most in Arrow's public comments was not self-pity or anger, but dignity.

He made it clear he did not want sympathy.

Like so many others diagnosed with this disease who do not want to become objects of pity. Jai wants privacy to help his fight. He wants funding for research. He wants no pity.

MND frightens people because it forces us to confront something modern sport tries very hard to ignore - the limits of physical toughness. And playing rugby league for a living will give Jai a very clear mental framework to work through.

Rugby league culture is built on overcoming pain. Players are praised for carrying injuries, backing up exhausted and sacrificing themselves physically for the team. And hoping they can get some repair in the off-season This is an accepted part of the risk for rugby league players. Jai is well versed in this.

But, because there is no cure for MND, it currently exists outside this framework.

For sufferers it's a fight to delay the worst days of the disease. The last few days, weeks and months.

You cannot train harder to beat it.

You cannot tape it up and play on.

That helplessness is confronting not just for players, but for supporters too.

The rugby league community has actually shown its best side during moments like this. Rivalries disappear quickly when real life intervenes. Fans who spend all year abusing each other online or on the terraces, suddenly unite around a player or family facing something genuinely devastating.

We saw it with Carl Webb. We saw it with Rob Burrow.

We saw it through the incredible public support behind Neale Daniher's fundraising and awareness campaigns.

And we are seeing it again now.

Sometimes sport can feel trivial in comparison to real-world problems. In truth, one of the best things it does is create community during moments of hardship. People rally. They donate. They share stories. They educate themselves. Sufferers realise they are not alone.

For families living with MND, that support matters more than most people realise.

There is fear attached not only to the present, but to what may come later for children, siblings and future generations.

Which is why visibility matters.

Every public figure who speaks honestly about MND helps chip away at the silence surrounding it. Every awareness campaign creates more understanding. Every fundraiser helps push research forward another small step.

And perhaps most importantly, every conversation reminds affected families they have not been forgotten.

That is ultimately why Jai Arrow's story matters beyond rugby league headlines.

Not because he is well known.

Not because he played NRL.

But because stories like his force people to stop for a moment and recognise the families carrying fear privately while the rest of the world moves on around them.

Football will continue next weekend. Teams will win and lose. Fans will argue about referees, coaches and Origin selections and tactics again.

But for many families this week, Jai Arrow's story was a reminder of something far more important than football.

Some battles cannot be measured by premierships, contracts or trophies.

Some battles are simply about courage, dignity and getting through another day.

And Jai has had a great apprenticeship in this through playing NRL. It has prepared him for his biggest fight.

Lee Addison is a former club coach at Sea Eagles and Panthers and the founder of rugbyleaguecoach.com.au. He is a Coach Mentor and his programmes for coaches and clubs can be found HERE