Former St George Illawarra Dragons head coach Michael Ennis has declared he wants the NSW Blues job.

The former dummy half, who won a premiership with the Cronulla Sharks in 2016 and played eight games for the Blues between 2009 and 2015 as part of a career that also spanned 274 NRL games across the Newcastle Knights, St George Illawarra Dragons, Brisbane Broncos, Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks, has been dipping his toe into coaching in recent seasons.

After holding specialist roles with clubs including the Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks and Parramatta Eels, he joined the Manly Sea Eagles in 2023, before joining the Dragons for 2026 as an assistant coach.

That lasted just months, with Ennis let go by the club on April 21 after head coach Shane Flanagan was sacked amid a zero and seven start to the year.

He is now working in the media and away from NRL clubs, but admitted on SEN Radio that Origin coaching is something he would like to do.

"But when Laurie has decided he has had enough it's definitely something I would like to do. I love that arena, I love what comes with it, the expectation and the pressure. The level of the players. I would love to do it at the right time," Ennis said on SEN Radio.

Ennis has been touted as a future head coach by plenty of good judges.

The former dummy half has impressed during his time as an assistant coach and consultant, but it's unclear whether head coaching is something he sees in his future.

Ennis retired from playing after the 2016 grand final.