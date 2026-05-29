The Gold Coast Titans are facing an uphill battle to retain forward Moeaki Fotuaika beyond the end of 2027.

The forward, who is the club's game record holder with 174 and has been with the Gold Coast since 2018 when he debuted, is an Origin-level prop on his day.

His form has fallen off a little this year under new coach Josh Hannay, with Fotuaika's numbers dropping to under 100 metres per game, the first time since his debut season that has been the case.

Still, the consistent performer is on the radar for the Titans who want him to remain a one-club player.

News Corp are reporting the club that club will or already have kicked off negotiations over his future, but Fotuaika, who recently changed managements, could be looking for a change of scenery given his form, and minutes being reduced.

The 26-year-old could easily have another six or seven good years left, and the Titans know his quality, with Fotuaika combinging with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who is also locked in at the club long-term, up front.

Fotuaika though told the publication he wasn't looking too far ahead, and admitted whether the club were winning or not could well come into the decision regarding his next deal.

“I'm just taking each year as it comes,” the prop was quoted as saying.

“I want to get this club in a position where the fans are proud of us and want to come and watch this great club perform at home every weekend or watch us on TV wherever we are.

“There's definitely a change within the group and within the four walls. It's probably not showing on the field, but we can see the differences and the good change that's happening.

“The fan at home that's watching wouldn't recognised that. They don't realise how close we are, but we definitely know how close we are.

“Although you play this game because you love it and it's given me a great opportunity to provide for my family, you want to be winning because that's what helps you enjoy it as well.

“That's why it keeps driving me to keep re-signing. I want to get this club into a better position when I leave than when I first came.”

It comes at an intriguing time given the PNG Chiefs' arrival into the competition for 2028 - the club are yet to make a signing in the forwards, with Jarome Luai and Alex Johnston locked in, Connor Watson reportedly so, and Brian To'o set to be one of the first players to join after November 1, with Zero Tackle revealing last week the Panthers are resigned to losing him.

The Titans, who have already re-signed Jayden Campbell, Beau Fermor and Arama Hau in this contract window, have no pressing concerns and can turn their attention towards getting players locked up before November 1, given the only remaining players off-contract at the end of this year are Siale Faeamani, Jaimin Jolliffe, Jett Liu and Sam Verrills, with the later of those rumoured to be heading for the exit.

While Fotuaika headlines the list of off-contract players at the end of 2027, Cooper Bai is another who is likely on the radar for the PNG Chiefs, while Adam Christensen, Jaylan De Groot, Max Feagai, Jojo Fifita, Tony Francis, Brock Gray, Klese Haas, Zane Harrison, Lachlan Ilias, Kurtis Morrin, Oliver Pascoe, Josh Patston, Chris Randall, Luke Sommerton and Jensen Taumoepeau are also all off-contract at the end of next year and able to negotiate with rivals from November 1.

There is little doubt the PNG Chiefs wouldn't be the only club interested in Fotuaika, who has a number of representative appearances to go with his games for the Titans.

He will likely pass the 200 mark with the club before his current deal expires.